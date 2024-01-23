DURBIN Release New Single "Hallows"; Music Video

Frontiers Music Srl recently welcomed powerhouse vocalist James Durbin back for a multi-album deal under the moniker, Durbin.

The Santa Cruz, California native is set to unleash his latest heavy metal opus, Screaming Steel, on February 16, and today, Durbin shares the new track, "Hallows". The track is accompanied by a new music video.

On the new track "Hallows", James had this to say: “'Hallows' is an ode to my love of the Harry Potter series. It is kind of a 'montage' song, in that I could see it playing over scenes from all 8 films. Like a poetic short form retelling of the story in my own words, 'Hallows' is my own contribution to the Wizarding World fandom and to everyone who’s still waiting for their owl from Hogwarts. Slytherin rules!"

Durbin's signature vocal prowess and commanding stage presence have earned him praise from rock and metal legends such as Steven Tyler, Sammy Hagar, and Rob Halford. With four full-length albums to his name, Durbin continues to evolve as an artist, pushing the boundaries of heavy metal while staying true to its roots.

Following the success of his label debut, The Beast Awakens, which was released on February 12, 2021, Durbin has solidified his place as a force to be reckoned with in the heavy metal scene. The Beast Awakens showcased pure, unadulterated, headbanging heavy metal, drawing influences from classic '80s heavy metal while forging a path uniquely his own. The album received acclaim from fans of the genre and marked a triumphant return for Durbin.

James Durbin's journey into the music industry gained widespread attention during his appearance on Season 10 of American Idol, where he fearlessly championed heavy metal. On the finale, he shared the stage with legendary metal icons Judas Priest for unforgettable renditions of "Livin' After Midnight" and "Breaking The Law."

Throughout his career, Durbin has collaborated with an impressive array of musicians, including Stevie Wonder, Don Was, Zakk Wylde, Sheryl Crow, Tom Jones, Mick Mars of Mötley Crüe, Bob Babbitt of The Funk Brothers, and Steel Panther, among others.

Fans of heavy metal revivalists and classic heavy metal aficionados alike are in for a treat as Durbin continues to unleash his metal prowess upon the world.

Pre-order Screaming Steel here.

Screaming Steel tracklisting:

"Made Of Metal"

"Screaming Steel"

"Where They Stand"

"Hallows"

"Power Of The Reaper"

"Blazing High"

"Beyond The Night"

"The Worshipper - 1897"

"Tear Them Down"

"Rebirth"

"Power Of The Reaper" (Acoustic Version) Bonus Track Japan

"Screaming Steel" video:

- Produced By : Aldo Lonobile

- Recorded By: Aldo Lonobile, Eric J Peterson & James Durbin

- Mixed By: Aldo Lonobile

- Mastered By: Aldo Lonobile

Band members:

Vocals - James Durbin (USA)

Guitars - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)

Guitars - Luca Birotto (Italy)

Bass – Mike Roberts (USA)

Drums – Marco Sacchetto (Italy)

Solos:

“Blazing High” & “Hallows” - Jadran “Conan” Gonzales (USA)

“Tear Them Down” - Taylor Washington (USA)

“Power Of The Reaper” - Jon Yadon Jr. (USA)

“Screaming Steel” & “Made Of Metal” - Dylan Rose (USA)

“Blazing High” & “Beyond The Night” – Moksha (USA)

“Where They Stand” - Aldo Lonobile (Italy)