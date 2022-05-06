DYMYTRY Share "Rise And Shine" Music Video

May 6, 2022, 6 minutes ago

news heavy metal dymytry

Dymytry have released a video for "Rise And Shine", to be featured on their new album, Revolt. Watch the clip below, and order Revolt at the AFM Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Revolt”
“Stronger”
“300” (Feat. Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson - Brothers Of Metal)
“Never Gonna Die”
“Rise And Shine”
“Awaking The Monster”
“Until The World Knows Why”
“Touchdown”
“Tick Tock”
“Hope”
“Somebody’s Watching Me” (Feat. Victor Smolski / ex-Rage, Almanac)
“Chernobyl 2.0”

"Rise And Shine" video:

"Somebody's Watching Me" video:

“Revolt” video:

“Chernobyl 2.0” video:



Latest Reviews