DYMYTRY Share "Rise And Shine" Music Video

Dymytry have released a video for "Rise And Shine", to be featured on their new album, Revolt. Watch the clip below, and order Revolt at the AFM Records webshop.

Tracklisting:

“Revolt”

“Stronger”

“300” (Feat. Joakim Lindbäck Eriksson - Brothers Of Metal)

“Never Gonna Die”

“Rise And Shine”

“Awaking The Monster”

“Until The World Knows Why”

“Touchdown”

“Tick Tock”

“Hope”

“Somebody’s Watching Me” (Feat. Victor Smolski / ex-Rage, Almanac)

“Chernobyl 2.0”

"Rise And Shine" video:

"Somebody's Watching Me" video:

“Revolt” video:

“Chernobyl 2.0” video: