EAGLES Add Four More Weekend Shows To Residency At Sphere In Las Vegas

The Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band’s residency at Sphere in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 20 shows, over ten weekends, from Friday, September 20 through Saturday, January 25. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, July 26 at 9 AM, PT at eagles.com.

Eagles – Live In Concert At Sphere dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, July 9 at 10 AM, PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM, PT.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere – with guests receiving priority entry to Sphere, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages are available now at Eagles.vibee.com.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available Tuesday, July 9, at 10 AM PT at eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest-resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.