EAGLES Announce Announce Additional Dates For Final Tour "The Long Goodbye" With Special Guests STEELY DAN

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, second shows have been added to the Eagles’ “The Long Goodbye” tour for New York, Boston, Denver, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and St. Paul.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale Friday, July 14, at 10 AM, local time. Pre-sale tickets for the added New York and Denver shows are already on sale. Pre-sale tickets for the added Boston, Indianapolis, Atlanta, and St. Paul shows go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, at 10 AM, local time.

Find the updates tour itinerary below.

The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall Of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.

During “The Long Goodbye,” the Eagles - Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Confirmed dates:

September

7 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

16 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

20 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

October

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November

2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

9 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on." - With love and gratitude, The Eagles

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.

The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two Grammy Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

The “Long Goodbye” tour is proudly presented by Live Nation.

(Photo - Ron Koch)