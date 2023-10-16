EAGLES - Fourth And Final "California Concert" At Kia Forum Added To "The Long Goodbye" Tour With Special Guests STEELY DAN

Due to overwhelming demand for tickets, a fourth - and final - California Concerts show has been added to the Eagles’ Long Goodbye tour on Saturday, January 13, at the iconic Kia Forum.

The shows on Friday, January 5, and Saturday, January 6, are sold out except for a few remaining Travel Packages available at travel.ticketmaster.com. A third show, Friday, January 12, is on sale now.



The pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 18 at 10 AM, PDT through the end of the business day on Thursday, October 19. General ticket on-sale starts Friday, October 20 at 10 AM, PDT.



For the first time, Eagles fans traveling to Los Angeles will be able to purchase curated travel packages that include tickets and hotel accommodations. Pre-sale packages will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, October 18, at 10 AM, PDT. Learn more at travel.ticketmaster.com.



The Eagles’ long-time contemporaries and fellow Hall of Famers, Steely Dan, will be joining these historic shows and commemorating their own 50+ year career.



During the “Long Goodbye,” the Eagles – Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill, and Deacon Frey - will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands. The tour is expected to continue into 2025.

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

The “California Concerts” mark the ten-year anniversary of the six Eagles concerts in January 2014 that reopened the reimagined Forum after its magnificent $100 million renovation and quickly transformed the building into the premiere Los Angeles concert venue once again.

Along with Los Angeles being the band’s hometown, the Eagles have a special relationship with the Forum that dates to the 1970’s. After performing at the Los Angeles Forum in July 1975 during its One of These Nights tour, the band added three additional shows in October 1976 and recorded the three-night stand. The result was the ten-song, Live At The Forum ’76 album, which was released just prior to the release of Hotel California. Live At The Forum ’76 captures some of the very first live performances of “Hotel California” and “New Kid In Town.”

The Eagles played four more concerts at the Los Angeles Forum during its 1980 Long Run tour and then twice on its 2002 World Tour prior to the venue being sold to a Baptist church. They returned in 2008 for a show on the Long Road Out of Eden tour before returning in January 2014 on its ‘History of the Eagles’ tour to reopen the famed “Fabulous Forum” with a six-concert residency. To celebrate the historic concerts, the Forum recreated the cover of the band’s Hotel California album and had it spinning on top of its roof. The record was made of real vinyl 407 feet in diameter and covered a staggering 5.7 acres. It spun atop the roof at 17 miles per hour or roughly 70 r.p.m. and was visible to planes flying overhead.

The Forum hosted three “North American Tour” dates in September 2018 and three Hotel California concerts in October 2021.

The Kia Forum, located in Inglewood, California, is the only arena-sized venue in the country dedicated to music and entertainment, delivering a superior experience for artists and fans alike. The iconic venue attracts a wide variety of premier events including the biggest names in music and entertainment, award shows, combat sports and more. Fans at the Kia Forum enjoy approximately 8,000 square feet of event level hospitality offerings, including merchandise and food and beverage options. A tinted glass wall separates this concession area from the arena, ensuring fans do not miss a moment of the show. A 40,000-square-foot outdoor terrace wraps around the perimeter of the building and offers comfortable furnishings and food and beverage options from some of SoCal’s most celebrated brands. Designed with entertainers and performers in mind, Kia Forum Backstage includes star-caliber dressing rooms that provide unparalleled comfort. The Kia Forum was honored at the 2022 Pollstar Awards as recipient of the Arena of the Decade award.

In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six Grammy Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two Grammy Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set. The difficulties of booking venues for multiple nights may require us to return to certain cities, depending on demand. But, we hope to see as many of you as we can, before we finish up. Most importantly, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for embracing this band and its music. At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on. With love and gratitude, The Eagles."

Tour dates:

October

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

15 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

November

2 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

4 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

9 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

14 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

17 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

January

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

6 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

