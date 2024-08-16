EAGLES Legend DON HENLEY - Building The Perfect Beast 40th Anniversary 2LP And Newly Remastered Digital Edition Due In October

As the Eagles’ gear up for their highly anticipated Sphere residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, Universal Music Enterprises announced today that it will release a 40th Anniversary vinyl edition of Don Henley’s triple-platinum Building The Perfect Beast album on October 4. Pre-order here.

Building The Perfect Beast will be available as a 2LP set for the first time, remastered from the original analog tapes and pressed on 180-gram vinyl. The album features the hit singles "The Boys Of Summer,” “All She Wants To Do Is Dance," “Sunset Grill,” and “Not Enough Love In The World." The new 2LP release will also feature the vinyl debut of the album’s complete track list, as “A Month Of Sundays” was only available previously on the CD, cassette, and digital versions.

A newly remastered digital version of the album will be available on the same date for streaming and download. The remastered "The Boys Of Summer" is available today digitally.

In addition to featuring four hit singles, Building The Perfect Beast garnered five Grammy nominations and won the award for "Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male" for "The Boys Of Summer." Don Henley was the biggest winner of the 1985 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home four Moonmen, including "Video of the Year" for “The Boys of Summer,” which was also the year's most nominated video.

Best known as co-founder of the legendary rock band, the Eagles, as well as an influential solo artist, Don Henley has maintained an extraordinary commitment to music and various philanthropic efforts throughout his career, including a dedication to environmental issues and artists’ rights.

Raised in a small East Texas town, Henley was drawn to the sounds of exotic music broadcast from distant radio stations in New Orleans, Nashville, and Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. These stations introduced him to the blues, bluegrass, gospel, jazz, and rock and roll, paving the way for his future as an artist.

As a solo artist and member of the Eagles, Don Henley has received countless accolades, numerous gold and platinum records, and performed sold-out concert tours worldwide. A highly-respected musical artist, Henley launched his solo career in 1982 with his debut album, I Can't Stand Still, featuring the hit single "Dirty Laundry." 1984's Building The Perfect Beast followed, and the artist's track record continued unabated with 1989's The End Of The Innocence, which yielded three more hits, including the title track, and brought Henley another Best Rock Vocal Grammy Award. Henley is a founding member, drummer, vocalist, and songwriter of the Eagles. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and continues to perform sold-out concerts all over the world.

Tracklisting:



Side One

"The Boys Of Summer"

"You Can’t Make Love"

"Man With A Mission"



Side Two

"You’re Not Drinking Enough"

"Not Enough Love In The World"

"Building The Perfect Beast"



Side Three

"All She Wants To Do Is Dance"

"A Month Of Sundays"



Side Four

"Sunset Grill"

"Drivin' With Your Eyes Closed"

"Land Of The Living"