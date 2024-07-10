EARTHBURNER Feat. BROKEN HOPE’s JEREMY WAGNER Reveal Details For Permanent Dawn Album; Title Track Streaming

On November 8, death-grinders Earthburner will release their debut album, Permanent Dawn, via M-Theory Audio. Today, the band gives fans a new preview of the record with a visualizer video for the title track; created by Andrea Mantelli

Earthburner guitarist Jeremy Wagner says: "Happy Wednesday everyone! For your listening pleasure today, Earthburner gives you, 'Permanent Dawn,' the title track from our debut album—coming out on November 8 via M-Theory Audio. Also for your viewing pleasure, we have with a sick, 3D-animated-visualizer video for 'Permanent Dawn' to light up your eyeballs along with your ears. Turn this song up to 11 in every way and grind on!"

Earthburner vocalist Devin Swank says: "Clock in early for a break if you're at work, pull your car over, cut the stream, get off the toilet and get to listening to this shit!!! And bang your motherfucking head to some new Earthburner!!!"

Earthburner Permanent Dawn album co-producer Tommy McWilliams says: "I am thrilled to be part of the Earthburner album, Permanent Dawn—producing the record alongside Jeremy Wagner.

"From preproduction to basic tracking with Dave Pohler in the hallowed grounds of Criteria Studios' famous Studio C to tracking vocals with Sanford Parker at his Hypercube Studio in Chicago and mixing with Scott Creekmore in Studio A at Criteria, the entire process was a blast to do.

"I am looking forward to the entire world hearing this spectacularly severe and brilliantly brutal music. Enjoy this new single!"

Recorded at Criteria Recording Studios (Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, etc) in Miami, FL, produced by Tommy McWilliams (Elegant Weapons) and Jeremy Wagner, mixed by Scott Creekmore (Broken Hope, Putrid Pile, Waco Jesus), and mastered by Mike Fuller (Obituary, Death, Broken Hope, Judas Priest) of Fullersound in Davie, FL, Permanent Dawn can be preordered here.

*NOTE: There are TWO versions of the Earthburner album—one is digital and one is analog. Mike Fuller mastered the "digital version" and Scott Creekmore mastered the "analog version."

Tracklisting:

“Necrodisiac” (feat. Immolation’s Ross Dolan)

“Like Dogs”

“Broken Head”

“Facelift”

“Permanent Dawn”

“Uncreation”

“Perception For Profit”

“Cadaveric Coprophagia”

“Hunger Pains”

“Slaves To The Screen”

“Positive Outlook” (COC cover feat. Vixen Maw’s Jake Cannavale)

“Permanent Dawn”:

“Slaves To The Screen”:

(Photo – Corey Soria)