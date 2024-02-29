ECLIPSE Release New Single And Video "Apocalypse Blues"; Band Announce Exclusive 7’’ Vinyl Alongside Branded Solar Glasses

Eclipse, the Swedish powerhouse of heavy rock, is set to shake the music scene once again with the release of their latest single and video, "Apocalypse Blues".

Brace yourself for a sonic journey set to enrapture audiences across the globe. Described by the band as a fusion of groove amidst chaos, "Apocalypse Blues" offers a soundtrack to navigate doomsday with a smirk and a sway. “Why settle for a sunset when you can dance through a mushroom cloud?”

Scheduled for release on April 5, the exclusive 7’’ promises fans a tangible piece of Eclipse's signature sound, delivering a 360° experience with the exclusive Eclipse Solar Glasses. With "Apocalypse Blues" leading the charge, alongside the equally compelling "Oathbreaker" this limited-edition release is sure to become a collector's item for avid followers and music enthusiasts alike.

Eclipse is thrilled about this exclusive release: "Our inaugural 7-inch! While it might not be the most practical during the apocalypse, at least you can safely witness the Eclipse in April with the bundled glasses, sparing your eyes from harm. That's a win in our book."

Check Out the music video for "Apocalypse Blues" below:

Produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered by the multi-talented Erik Martensson at Mass Destruction Production studio, "Apocalypse Blues" embodies Eclipse's unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable anthems. The band's lineup, consisting of Erik Martensson (vocals, guitar), Magnus Henriksson (guitar), Philip Crusner (drums), and Victor Crusner (bass), synergizes seamlessly to deliver a sonic experience that is both powerful and nuanced.

With over a decade of relentless dedication to their craft, Eclipse has garnered a dedicated global following and established itself as one of Sweden's premier rock acts. Their electrifying live performances have graced stages across the globe, from the United States to Japan, Australia, and throughout Europe, including prestigious festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Graspop, and Sweden Rock. Eclipse's versatility and undeniable charisma have seen them share stages with iconic acts such as Aerosmith, My Chemical Romance, and Scorpions.

The band's meteoric rise is further evidenced by its impressive online presence, boasting well over 100 million streams and approximately half a million monthly listeners across major music platforms. Eclipse's impact on the rock landscape is undeniable, solidifying its status as one of the most influential bands of recent years.

As anticipation mounts for the release of "Apocalypse Blues" and the upcoming South American and European tour, Eclipse stands poised to redefine the boundaries of contemporary rock music once again. With their unrivaled passion and unmistakable talent, Eclipse continues to blaze a trail for generations to come.

Pre-Order "Apocalypse Blues" here.

Eclipse tour dates:

March

23 - Slaktkyrkan - Johanneshov, Sweden

April

25 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

26 - El Teatrito - Comuna 1, Argentina

28 - Summer Breeze 2024 - São Paulo, Brazil

June

14 - Musikhalle Markneukirchen Betriebs- Markneukirchen, Germany

15 - Apassionata Showpalast München - Munich, Germany

29 - Topfest Slovakia 2024 - Dolný Hričov, Slovakia

July

4 - Piazza Ariostea - Ferrara, Italy

7 - Rock Fest Barcelona 2024 - Barcelona, Spain

August

9 - Alcatraz 2024 - Kortrijk, Belgium

14-17 - Summer Breeze Open Air 2024 - Dinkelsbühl, Germany

24 - Stonedead Festival 2024 - Newark, United Kingdom

Eclipse are:

Erik Martensson - vocals, guitar

Magnus Henriksson - guitar

Philip Crusner - drums

Victor Crusner - bass

(Photo - Jakob Dahlstrom)