EDDIE VAN HALEN - 1991 Music Man EVH Guitar, Gifted To AEROSMITH's BRAD WHITFORD, On Sale For $26,000

A 1991 Music Man EVH guitar, gifted from Eddie Van Halen to Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford, is available for purchase at Reverb.

From the Brad Whitford Collection at Donn Bennett’s Drum Vault, this very early Music Man EVH was manufactured October 24, 1991, and used extensively live between 1991 and 2017. Includes original inspection slip and a set of Brad’s Ernie Ball strings found in the case. This is a prized rock n’ roll relic owned by two of the greatest rock guitarists of all time.

Acquired directly from Brad Whitford, Brad’s guitar tech personally inspected the guitar. He adjusted the neck, polished the frets, oiled the fretboard, sprayed the pots and installed new strings. The guitar is in excellent working condition with no notable issues. The guitar is identified by an Aerosmith inventory tag on the headstock. It includes a hardshell case, one of Brad’s custom Aerosmith guitar pics and a certificate of authenticity signed by Brad Whitford.

Price: $25,674.00 USD. Serious offers considered. Ships from Seattle, WA. Plan on $150 US shipping.