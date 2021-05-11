EDDIE VAN HALEN - 2012 Stage Used & Signed Charvel EVH Guitar At Auction

Iconic Auctions has listed an EVH guitar, stage used and signed by late Van Halen guitar legend, Eddie Van Halen.

Description: Presented here is an item that should capture your attention for good reason, as it stands as one of the best guitars we've ever had the privilege to offer at auction. This is a stage-used Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar with black and yellow base pattern, played during a Van Halen concert at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA on May 5, 2012 by none other than Eddie Van Halen himself. In addition to playing the guitar, Van Halen has certified the guitar's usage with a bold silver pen marker signature and inscription on the body that reads: "Tacoma WA 5-5-2012, Eddie Van Halen, VH 2012."

EVH Art Series back plate features an edition number of "239." Includes a handsome custom hardshell carrying case with large "EVH" logo to inner lining. In fine condition.

Designed by the master himself, the Charvel EVH Art Series guitar is based on Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar, which was the musician's attempt to merge the sound of a classic Gibson guitar with the physical attributes and tremolo bar functionality of a Fender Stratocaster. The striped finish was the result of Van Halen painting the guitar differing colors, applying strips of masking tape after each coat, and then peeling to reveal his Shelleyan monstrosity.

Provenance on this guitar is absolutely rock-solid. Accompanied by a photo of Van Halen playing the guitar on stage, as well as a certificate of authenticity that is personally signed by Van Halen, who affirms that he played guitar "239" on "May 5, 2012, Tacoma, WA." A phenomenal stage-used axe once wielded by the legendary Eddie Van Halen.

Van Halen is universally recognized by fans and critics as one of the greatest guitarists of all-time, with him often finishing in polls neck-and-neck with Jimi Hendrix. With Van Halen's legacy already cemented, and with many of his contemporaries (such as Jimi Hendrix and David Gilmour) selling their stage used guitars in the 7-figure range, it is glaringly obvious that a guitar with this provenance and significance stands as a tremendous investment opportunity.

Further details at Iconic Auctions.

(Photos - Iconic Auctions)