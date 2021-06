EDDIE VAN HALEN - Autographed Stage-Played Charvel EVH Art Series Signature Guitar Up For Auction

RR Auction has kicked off the summer installment of their Marvels Of Modern Music series. One of the instruments currently up for auction is a stage played Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar from Eddie Van Halen.

It is a stage-used Charvel EVH Art Series electric guitar with yellow and black stripe pattern, played during a Van Halen concert at the Scottrade Center by Eddie Van Halen, who has personally hand-striped the body and signed in silver ink, "St. Louis, Mo., 4-29-12, Eddie Van Halen, Van Halen, 2012."

EVH Art Series back plate features an edition number of "095" and the upper bout bears four affixed gray "Van Halen, 2012" guitar picks. Includes a handsome custom hardshell carrying case with large "EVH" logo to inner lining. In fine condition. Designed by the master himself, the Charvel EVH Art Series guitar is based on Eddie Van Halen's original Frankenstein guitar, which was the musician's attempt to merge the sound of a classic Gibson guitar with the physical attributes and tremolo bar functionality of a Fender Stratocaster. The hand-striped finish was the result of Van Halen painting the guitar differing colors, applying strips of masking tape after each coat, and then peeling to reveal his Shelleyan monstrosity. Accompanied by four photos of EVH playing the guitar on stage, two unused tickets for the referenced Scottrade Center show, and a certificate of authenticity signed by Van Halen, who affirms that he played guitar "095" on "April 29, 2012—St. Louis, MO."

Go to this location for more details and to place a bid. Video of the show where the guitar was played can be viewed below.