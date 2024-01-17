EDGAR WINTER Discusses His Rock Staples "Frankenstein" And "Free Ride"; "One Of The Most Interesting Interviews I've Ever Done," Says PROFESSOR OF ROCK; Video

Professor Of Rock has issued the new video below, stating: "Here’s a number for you 13… Only 13 instrumentals have hit the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Of those 13, as you may have guessed, most are from Movies or TV shows… but out of that small list of 13 that hit #1 there is only 1 rock instrumental that did it in all of music history, and it started out as a jam session.

"The Edgar Winter Group, led by the wild and crazy mad scientist of rock n roll. He wanted to play his keyboard like a guitar so he put a handle on it and jammed. That instrument became the keytar… that instrumental became 'Frankenstein'.

"Once they recorded the song it was an epic 20 minutes long. If radio was going to play it, they would need to pair it down. But the song became the only #1 rock instrumental in history when a DJ played it by accident.

"Coming up we’ve got the goods. An interview with rocker Edgar Winter, who wrote the song tells us the story along with his massive follow-up hit 'Free ride'… both of these songs are mainstays on classic rock radio."