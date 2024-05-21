ELVIS PRESLEY’s Granddaughter Fights Attempt To Sell Graceland

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, is fighting against the auction to publicly sell Graceland in Memphis.

A company tried to sell the property based on claims that a loan using the king of rock ’n’ roll's former home as collateral was not repaid, reports msn.com .

The report reads:

“A public auction for the estate had been scheduled for Thursday this week, but a Memphis judge blocked the sale after Keough sought a temporary restraining order and filed a lawsuit, court documents show.

“A public notice for a foreclosure sale of the 13-acre estate posted earlier in May said Promenade Trust, which controls the Graceland museum, owes $3.8 million after failing to repay a 2018 loan. Keough inherited the trust and ownership of the home after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, last year. Lisa Marie Presley had used Graceland as collateral for the loan, the lawsuit said."