EMBRYO Sigs With Rockshots Records For New Album Feat. NILE Drummer GEORGE KOLLIAS

Rockshots Records announce their signing of Italian melodic death band, Embryo, for the release of their fifth album, A Vivid Shade On Misery, on March 17. For the album's recording, the band recruited international drumming powerhouse George Kollias (Nile).

The fifth full-length follows the band's 2017's A Step Beyond Divinity (Art Gates Records), 2015's self-titled (logic(il)logic Records) that featured Fleshgod Apocalypse's drummer Francesco Paoli, 2010's No God Slave, and their 2006 debut Chaotic Age.

Since the band's inception, Embryo has toured across Europe with Melechesh, Keep Of Kalessin, Tribulation, Nile, Immolation, Ragnarok, Monuments Of Misanthropy, and Suffocation along with performing on festivals such as Masters of Rock (CZ), and Total Metal Festival (Italy).

Embryo began writing their fifth offering in 2020 with George Kollias, and entered the Domination Studio in July 2021 with producer Simone Mularoni, and engineer Simone Bertozzi.

Monolithic, intense, powerful, technical, and melodic this new album features eight brand new tracks and is another concept album like its predecessor, A Step Beyond Divinity. The band is inspired by historical Italian figures of the Renaissance era and their tormented lives, their absolute genius, and the gifts they gave to the world. While the previous album was inspired by Leonardo Da Vinci, this new work is totally inspired by Michelangelo Merisi alias Caravaggio, an Italian painter active in Rome for most of his artistic life.

"With A Vivid Shade On Misery we want to have listeners dive into our world by giving them brutal and atmospheric music melted together in the way we love to do plus having Kollias drum on this new album, one of the best drummers in the world, is just an absolute honour. Overall, fans will find this album has the "Embryo" matrix, there's no doubt about that. It will be a more direct record and its songs make up a pattern that takes the listener on a journey through torments and anxieties, but which at the same time gives him pure energy," adds the band.

From the band's first album to today, Embryo's music has evolved over the years. On the first record, they were more brutal and messier, now their compositions are much more “thought out” and brilliant. If they had to use one word to describe their compositional evolution they would say "sharp".

Recommended for fans of Strapping Young Lad, Meshuggah, Fear Factory, Death, and Dimmu Borgir, Embryo will be sharing singles and videos in the coming months in lead up to the record's release.

Tracklisting:

"Pride"

"Highest Fame"

"Darkest Lights"

"The Seed Of Lividity"

"MMDC"

"Medusa"

"Vanitas"

"Concrete Visionary"

Current lineup:

Roberto Pasolini - Vocals

Eugenio Sambasile - Guitars

Simone Solla - Keyboards

Gabriel Pignatta - Bass

George Kollias - Drums (guest)