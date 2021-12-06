EMBRYONIC AUTOPSY Reveal Title And Artwork Of Debut Album, Due In February

Old school, brutal death metal outfit Embryonic Autopsy has revealed the first details of their upcoming debut album, which will be released on February 18, 2022 via Massacre Records.

Prophecies Of The Conjoined will contain ten songs, and will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition vinyl LP, and digital stream / download. It will be available to pre-order soon.

Nine of the ten songs were mixed by Scott Roberts, whereas Ulrich Wild mixed the remaining song. All songs were mastered by Jason Z at TVR Studios. The album's cover artwork - available below - was designed by Diego Gedoz de Souza.

Embryonic Autopsy are focused on bringing back the style that made death metal so popular back in the early '90s, so get ready for blazing guitars, guttural vocals and lightning fast drumming galore!

Embryonic Autopsy are vocalist Tim King (Oppressor), guitarist / bassist / keyboardist Scott Roberts (ex-Otep) as well as drummer Arnaud Krakowka. At future concerts, Jason Meudt will play the drums, and Rob Such will play bass.