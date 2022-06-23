ENCHANTMENT Offer Advanced Stream Of First New Album In Nearly 30 Years

UK-based cult death/doom outfit, Enchantment, will unleash their long-awaited new full-length, Cold Soul Embrace, tomorrow, Friday, June 24, via Transcending Records and Cosmic Key Creations, marking the band’s first new output in nearly 30 years!

Pre-orders can be placed at this location, and you can find an advanced album stream below.

Enchantment was forged in 1991 in the midst of the UK death/doom metal movement alongside the likes of Paradise Lost, Anathema, and My Dying Bride. In that year, they released a self-funded demo, A Tear For Young Eloquence, and were subsequently signed to Century Media Records before recording and releasing their debut album, Dance The Marble Naked, in early 1994. The band played alongside many great death metal bands of the era including Bolt Thrower, Anathema, Cancer, and Cradle Of Filth before disbanding in 1995, leaving behind the compositions of an entire second album that had yet to be recorded.

Fast forward nearly 25 years. With the reissue of their debut album on vinyl for the first time (and after numerous successful reissues earlier on CD), Enchantment officially regrouped. In 2020, the band started the unenviable task of resurrecting all the original rehearsal tapes and lyrical content from that lost second album and started working on demoing the tracks. This caught the attention of both Transcending Records and Cosmic Key Creations with whom the band ultimately decided to sign with, with the prospect of finally recording and co-releasing their sophomore full-length. It is unknown if any other similar band can claim to have written almost a full album in the peak of the British death/doom metal explosion and for it to have never been recorded or released. Yet 28 years to the day exactly that Dance The Marble Naked was first released, the band are now about to unveil Cold Soul Embrace.

Cold Soul Embrace artwork and tracklisting:

"As Greed As The Eye Beholds"

"A Swanlike Duet"

"Painting Amongst The Feathers"

"Of Glorious Vistas Forgot"

"The Wake Of The Hollering Tide"

"In A Cello-Felt Glare"

"The Beauty Of Liars"

"One Jump Of The Sun"

(Photo - Bobby Pook)