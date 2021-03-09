EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS Guests On New Episode Of NIGHTWISH Singer FLOOR JANSEN's "Floor Finds" (Video)

Monday, March 8th was International Women's Day 2021 and Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen uploaded a new Floor Finds episode in celebration of the occasion. Check it out below.

Floor: "Simone Simons from Epica joins me on International Women's Day Floor Finds to talk about what it is like to be a woman in the world of metal. The last 20 years the world has changed a lot and being a singer of a metal band comes with certain challenges. We share our experiences and feel free to share yours in the comments! As it is International Women's Day we wanted to talk about some topics & stigmas that do not always get discussed."

The clip below features Jansen covering "Oblivion", originally performed and written by M83 & Susanne Sundfør for the movie Oblivion - released in 2013 - featuring Tom Cruise, Olga Kurylenko and Morgan Freeman.

Jansen: "Covering 'Oblivion' might have been the most fun I have had creating a cover so far. The epic, electronic vibe together with the dreamy vocals of Susanne was a perfect opportunity for me to adapt and perform in my vibe! Hope you enjoy!"