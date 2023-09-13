ERIC MARTIN, STEVE BROWN And P.J. FARLEY Perform MR. BIG And TRIXTER Hits At RockTember 2023; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Set Streaming

On September 9th, Mr. Big vocalist hit the stage at RockTember 2023 in Hinckley, MN with Trixter guitarist Steve Brown and bassist P.J. Farley for a set of hits from both bands. Fam-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Everybody Needs A Little Trouble" (Mr. Big)

"Daddy, Brother, Lover, Little Boy" (Mr. Big)

"Alive and Kickin'" (Mr. Big)

"One in a Million" (Trixter)

"Take Cover" (Mr. Big)

"Shine" (Mr. Big)

"To Be With You" (Mr. Big)

"Give It To Me Good" (Trixter - with Danger Danger vocalist Ted Poley)

RockTember 2023 took place at Grand Casino Amphitheater in Hinckley, MN on September 8th and 9th.