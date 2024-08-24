ERIK GRÖNWALL Performs JOHN FARNHAM Hit "You're The Voice" (Video)

Erik Grönwall (ex-Skid Row) has released the new video below, featuring his cover of John Farnham's 1986 hit, "You're The Voice".

Grönwall recently challenged himself to write a power metal song on the spot. The end result is "Dragon Knights", which you can check out below.

The song features Grönwall, guitarist Jona Tee (H.E.A.T), and bassist Jens Anderson (Crazy Lixx). "Dragon Knights" was co-written, produced, mixed and mastered by Jona Tee