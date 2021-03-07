ESP Guitars - Exhibition Limited Series 2021 Overview Video

Each year, the master luthiers at the ESP Custom Shop in Japan are allowed to create a set of guitars based on the very best of their own unmatched design skills and unlimited creativity. The result is the ESP Exhibition Limited Series.

Each guitar or bass is a completely unique creation, and only one of each model is made available worldwide. The instruments in the Exhibition Limited Series use special tonewoods, custom-crafted hardware, unique aesthetic materials, and the very best in components, resulting in some of the finest guitars and basses ever made available for both serious players and collectors. See all the models and get more info here.