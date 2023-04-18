ESP Unveils JAMES HETFIELD LTD Signature Series Guitars At NAMM 2023; Video

The NAMM (National Association of Music Merchants) Show takes place annually in Southern California, at the Anaheim Convention Center, and is one of the largest music product trade shows in the world. Not open to the public, NAMM caters to domestic and international dealers and distributors. The 2023 edition ran from Thursday, April 13, through Saturday, April 15.

Check out the official ESP reveal of the LTD James Hetfield Signature Series Vulture in Olympic White finish, and the LTD Snakebyte Camo.

