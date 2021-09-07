ETERNAL IDOL Introduce New Female Vocalist LETIZIA MERLO

September 7, 2021, an hour ago

Italian metal band, Eternal Idol, have announced Letizia Merlo as their new official female singer.

Guitarist Nick Savio says: "She has an amazing voice and rock attitude, we are sure it will be the perfect mix with Fabio Lione and her voice for the Eternal Idol sound."

The band is working on new material and more details will be revealed in the next months. Don't miss the first show with the new lineup at Legend Club in Milano on September 25.




