EUROPE Perform At Rock In Rio Lisboa 2024; Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Swedish veteran rockers Europe performed live at the 20th anniversary of Rock In Rio Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal on June 15. Check out pro-shot video below of the entire show:

Setlist:

"On Broken Wings"

"Rock The Night"

"Walk The Earth"

"Scream Of Anger"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Hold Your Head Up"

"Carrie"

"Last Look At Eden"

"Ready Or Not"

"Superstitious"

"Cherokee"

"The Final Countdown"

The official music video for "Hold Your Head Up" offers a glimpse into the brand-new documentary that the band have been busy filming with producer / director Craig Hooper (Deep Purple / Saxon) for Coolhead Productions simply entitled Europe - The Movie. The film will tell the story of the band, from formation until present day, telling of their rise to success in the mid ‘80s, through hard times and heartache, to coming back in the millennium, and the current successes the band has achieved. This is set for release in early 2024.

Watch "Hold Your Head Up" below.

"Hold Your Head Up" was recorded at the Atlantis Studios in Stockholm with producer Klas Åhlund (Ghost, Robyn), it is a punchy up-tempo rocker with reminiscent elements of early Europe. The song was mixed by Stefan Glaumann (Rammstein, Def Leppard) who also mixed Europe's Secret Society album.

"'Hold Your Head Up' is an up-tempo guitar driven rocker about pulling through in difficult times and the influence my father had on me to always do my best and persevere,” offers Joey Tempest. “It’s been six years since our last release Walk The Earth recorded at Abbey Road, and we had a great time in the studio with producer Klas Åhlund. He really brought out a hungry, engaged band that’s ready to continue an amazing journey. We can’t wait to play this song on tour and incorporate it on our next album. We’re very proud of this track.”