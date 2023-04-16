EVA UNDER FIRE Release Cover Of BLACK SABBATH Classic "War Pigs"

Eva Under Fire are thrilled to announce their own version of "War Pigs", a cover of the iconic Black Sabbath anthem. This version of the song bursts with new life thanks to Eva Marie’s warm, yet gritty, vocals and the backing of a majestic instrumental re-imagination of the song. The track was released via Better Noise Music and is available on all streaming platforms. Check it out below.

Eva Marie comments: "This cover pays tribute to yet another legend who has inspired us. My early days of falling in love with rock music included OzzFest and singing along to Black Sabbath on the way to school in the back of my parents minivan so it’s a bit of a full circle moment for me personally. It’s crazy that the lyrics in this song still ring true and are relevant today. Although the lyricism highlights the sad truth about the power hungry evils of the world, I also think it speaks volumes about how timeless this song really is. As a blue collar slave to the grind, I wanna thank Ozzy Osborne and Black Sabbath for this one. Generations later, we feel heard because of your song."





The single launch follows from an incredibly successful 2022, which saw Eva Under Fire release their long-awaited debut album Love, Drugs & Misery featuring tracks with guest performances from Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Jonathan Dörr (formerly of Ego Kill Talent) and From Ashes To New. Although they had to push their album back due to the pandemic, the band saw great success with singles such as Blow (ft. Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills), which is featured in The Retaliators soundtrack and now boasts over 8M streams across the globe, and the Sno Babies soundtrack single Heroin(e) earning over 24M streams.