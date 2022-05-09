EVERGREY Frontman TOM S. ENGLUND On Upcoming New Album - "We Have The Same Urge To Make Great Music"; Video

Evergrey will release their thirteenth studio album and Napalm Records debut, A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament), on May 20.

Sonic Perspectives collaborator Samantha Buckman caught up with frontman Tom S. Englund, and the pair discussed fan involvement with the new album, the band's plans for upcoming shows, and a myriad of other interesting topics. Watch below:

The new album was recorded at Top Floor Studios Gothenburg, engineered by Jakob Herrman and produced by Tom S. Englund and Jonas Ekdahl, with mixing and mastering by Jacob Hansen at Hansen Studios (Volbeat, Destruction, Epica and many more), whereas the hauntingly beautiful album artwork was conjured by Giannis Nakos at Remedy Art Design. Nakos is known for creating artworks for acts like Oceans Of Slumber, Amaranthe, The Agonist and The Crown as well as merchandise for Morbid Angel, Suffocation or Cryptopsy – just to name a few.

Evergrey on the new album: “Here it is. A new album. Yet again. This is what we love about music, it never ends. Our mission is to write music so here you are. 10 new songs. 10 new Evergrey songs that we hope you will have by your side as your life continues to shift and grow. 10 songs that we wish will be part of the soundtrack when you're creating new memories and new possibilities in your life. 10 songs that we feel privileged to have you listen to. 10 songs that have risen through the ashes of two years where our creativity has had more time than ever to flourish. 10 songs we really hope you will enjoy as much as we did writing them. As usual we have given it our best and we can't wait to hear what you have to say. A new year, a new album, a new record label = new possibilities. All this can only be positive, right? Enjoy.”

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) impresses with flawless, meticulous production that deftly depicts both heartfelt honesty and scorching metallic intensity, while its instrumental force of furious, technically driven riffs, skyrocketing solos and dramatic synths merges with the expert, brooding vocal performance of Englund – one of the most distinctive vocalists in metal. He skillfully balances harsh and heavy tones with an inarguably soulful approach, all topped by melancholic, thought-provoking lyricism that digs deeper with every spin, leaving a long-lasting impact. Songs like “Midwinter Calls”, which also contains fan participation with atmospheric audience recordings from the band’s latest tour through Sweden, and “The Great Unwashed”, draw the listener in with grooving, glistering instrumentation, flowing between boisterous dynamics and a next level vocal performance, while emotive “Wildfires” turns the volume down as a goosebump-worthy ballad that hurts and heals all at once. “Call Out The Dark” begins atmospherically with accented keys, suddenly evolving into an intense opus of symphonic and power metal attributes in the blink of an eye, whereas the record’s longest track, “The Orphean Testament”, impresses by revealing its heaviest facet. A sensitive introduction lures the listener into “Heartless”, and offers one of the album’s most engaging verses, followed by a hauntingly beautiful chorus and variety in pace to create a magnificent listening experience.

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) is a striking testament to the fact that while the Swedish five-piece doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone at this phase, they still impressively showcase that, after over 25 years of existence, their creativity sees no bounds – dropping yet another sensation within their impressive catalog.

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box (incl. Canvas, Pendant, Liner Notes on Pergament Paper) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold “Die Hard” Marbled Red/Black (incl. Slipmat + 7inch (black) w/ 2 exclusive Bonus Tracks) – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Glow in the Dark – limited to 500 copies worldwide

- 2LP Gatefold Black

- 2LP Gatefold Gold – Band exclusive, limited to 300 copies worldwide

- CD Digisleeve

- Digital Album

A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) tracklisting:

"Save Us"

"Midwinter Calls"

"Ominous"

"Call Out The Dark"

"The Orphean Testament"

"Reawakening"

"The Great Unwashed"

"Heartless"

"Blindfolded"

"Wildfires"

“Blindfolded” video:

“Midwinter Calls” video:

"Save Us" video:

Fans can look forward to seeing Evergrey live, as in 2022, the powerhouse will go on an extensive tour through Europe.

2022 tour dates:

September

16 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo

17 - London, England - 229 venue

18 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

19 - Bristol, England - Thekla

20 - Manchester, England - Academy 3

21 - Dublin, Ireland - Voodoo Lounge

22 - Glasgow, Scotland - Cathouse

23 - Newcastle, England - St Dom’s Social Club

24 - Birmingham, England - The Asylum 2

25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. De Nobel

27 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

28 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann Club

29 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

30 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

October

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Resonanzwerk

2 - Lindau, Germany - Club Vaudeville

3 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen

4 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

5 - Hannover, Germany - Faust

6 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

7 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob

8 - Mannheim, Germany - 7er Club

9 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Orto Bar

11 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

12 - Graz, Austria - Dom im Berg

13 - Wroclaw, Poland - Akademia

14 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

15 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

16 - Trier, Germany - Mergener Hof

17 - Luzern, Switzerland - Schüür

18 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

19 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

20 - Madrid, Spain - Shoko

21 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

22 - Toulouse, France - L'Usine

23 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

Lineup:

Tom S. Englund - Vocals, Guitar

Henrik Danhage - Guitar

Rikard Zander - Keyboard

Jonas Ekdahl - Drums

Johan Niemann - Bass

(Photo - Patric Ullaeus)