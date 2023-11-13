EVERGREY Wants YOU To Sing On Their New Album; Video

Sweden's Evergrey wants you to be a part of their forthcoming studio album by contributing backing vocals on their new song, "One Heart”.

Never shy of writing great anthemic songs, Evergrey have yet again written a masterpiece and this time they want YOU to help them and be a part of the gang vocals in the song’s chorus.

“One Heart” will be available globally on all the usual digital streaming platforms along with the new album. However, physically, "One Heart” will only be available on a special vinyl version of the album that will be available worldwide exclusively via Sweden Rock Magazine. To be apart of this very special song, you need to choose one of the following options:

- Record your vocal part on your phone, computer (or other device) and send it to evergreyoneheart@gmail.com.

- Join the members of Evergrey and record WITH them on one of the following dates Stockholm, Friday 24th November at 18:00;

Gothenburg, Saturday 25th November at 18:00 (to attend one of these event you need to send an email to evergreyoneheart@gmail.com and say which city you want to attend. You will receive an email back with the exact location).

Anyone who orders this version of the physical album will also get their name on a special art print that will be signed by the members of Evergrey. This version is available to everyone worldwide.

Go to evergrey.net and watch a video of Tom Englund showing everyone how to sing the chorus of “One Heart” and get a first glimpse of Evergrey’s forthcoming album!