EVILDEAD Share New Single “Bathe In Fire”

Thrash-metal legends Evildead have released their new single, “Bathe In Fire”.

The track is taken from their upcoming new studio album; a follow up to their album United States of Anarchy that was released in 2020. The new single has a lyrical theme that deals in depression and suicide.

“Unfortunately depression and trauma are common and widespread, but suicide is never a solution. You can make things better; there are people you may never know who care and love you.” - Phil Flores (Evildead)

“In darkness there’s light; it might be faint, perhaps dimmed, but eventually it will shine.” - Juan Garcia (Evildead / Body Count)

Stream the single here.

Evildead will start their European tour tomorrow in Münster, Germany with scheduled festival appearances at Wacken (DE), Brutal Assault (CZ) and Alcatraz Open Air (BE).

Evildead are:

Albert Gonzales – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Juan Garcia – Rhythm/Lead Guitars

Rob Alaniz – Drums

Phil Flores – Lead Vocals

Karlos Medina – Bass