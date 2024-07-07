Ex-VOIVOD, WHITE ZOMBIE, CRISIS And CROWBAR Members Join Forces As MASTER'S ASHES

In a new video interview with music journalist Joel Gausten, former Crisis guitarist Afzaal Deen discusses his decades-long history in music, including his current group, Master's Ashes.

Along with Deen and original Crisis drummer Fred Waring, Master's Ashes features vocalist Eric Forrest (ex-Voivod), guitarist Tom Five (ex-White Zombie), bassist Jeff Golden (ex-Crowbar), and keyboardist Katie Crimson (ex-The Convalescence). Initially an instrumental group, Master's Ashes is recording its first official release, featuring Forrest on vocals. Deen initially met Forrest when Crisis and Voivod toured together in the mid ’90s.

More information on Master's Ashes is available via Facebook and Instagram.

The complete video interview with Deen (with the discussion on Master's Ashes beginning at 1:26:14) is available below.

Formed in the early ’90s and fronted by vocalist Karyn Crisis, Crisis released four albums - 8 Convulsions (1994), Deathshead Extermination (1996), The Hollowing (1997), and Like Sheep Led to Slaughter (2004) - before going on an indefinite hiatus. The band’s first album, 8 Convulsions, was recently reissued by Svart Records in a 30th-anniversary vinyl edition. More information is available at this location.