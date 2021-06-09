Exclusive: DOPESICK Premieres “Day Eraser” Video

The always-evolving Dopesick has returned with a crushing new single, “Day Eraser,” and as does the explosive music video, produced and conceptualized by Wacy Jahn of Film/Facer.

Driven by potent guitar riffs, groove-tinged basslines and thrash infused drum sections, “Day Eraser” is one of, if not the, heaviest the California troop has ever sounded, while also remaining catchy with an energetic swagger. The track is a dark and atmospheric thrill ride that takes aim at the negativity people encounter in everyday life.

“People who waste your time and energy are day erasers,” says Dopesick mastermind Adam Albright. “‘Day Eraser’ has a hypnotic heaviness to it like Hannibal Lecter to your face.”

“Day Eraser” sees Albright taking over lead vocals for the second time since the 2020 release of Dopesick’s over of the INXS classic “Never Tear Us Apart.” Joining Albright is bassist Justin Luszczyk and drummer Aaron Rossi, who brings vast amounts of experience to the table from his time playing in Prong and Ministry. “‘Day Eraser’ is heavy as balls, but it also has a sexiness about it,” Rossi says.





Dopesick rose to prominence on the back of their 2016 debut EP, The Love And Terror Cult, before releases their impressive debut full-length album, A Violent Happy Place, in 2019. 2020 saw H.R. from punk legends Bad Brains guest on the sumptuous standalone single “Summertime” with the INXS cover following later in the year. With the release of “Day Eraser,” Dopesick’s is on path to reach even greater heights in 2021.