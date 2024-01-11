Exclusive: HATRED REIGNS Premieres “To Depths Unknown” Playthrough Video

Canada’s Hatred Reigns offers a brutal assault on unsuspecting listeners. They believe in a no-holds-barred approach and do not relinquish their grip until the last note is unleashed. Their latest release "Awaken The Ancients" is an eight-track sojourn into other worlds, paying homage to classic films and literature as well as their musical influences.

For those who like to get into the nitty gritty, they now present a playthrough video for the track “To Depths Unknown” – premiered exclusively through BraveWords – which the band comments on, along with the album:

“Frantically falling, flailing to and fro," the protagonist is caught in a whirlwind of uncertainty, grappling with the unpredictable twists of their destiny. Their ultimate destination remains shrouded in mystery as they descend into the abyss of the unknown. The album encountered numerous adversities during its recording process, including COVID-19 lockdowns, illnesses, technical challenges, and complex musical arrangements.

Despite these hurdles, the band's unwavering dedication has resulted in an album that defies conventional limitations.”

Vocalist Mitchi Dimitriadis, who mixed and mastered the album, played a pivotal role in bringing guitarist Jeff Calder's vision to life. Together with Calder, Dimitriadis developed orchestration soundscapes, incorporating percussive sounds, spoken word elements, and digital sound samples into the music. Pedro “Lordigan” Sena, the album's designer, crafted a masterful artwork piece that vividly depicts countless aimless souls preparing to face judgment. This artwork aligns seamlessly with the album's thematic exploration and adds depth and vibrancy to the overall experience.

The tracks on the album are a testament to the band's diverse influences, seamlessly woven into a unified entity that reflects their collective vision. The sonic journey they offer is a compelling fusion of their musical roots and is suggested for fans of Carcass, Behemoth, and Cryptopsy.

Awaken The Ancients was released on December 1, 2023 and is available at distrokid.com and Bandcamp .