Exclusive: MARCUS NAND Premieres “Long Way Down” Video

Marcus Nand is premiering his new video for “Long Way Down” through BraveWords. The single is available on all digital platforms.

Marcus’ new album The Traveler will be released on August 2 on Cleopatra Records.

Marcus Nand (born November 16, 1971 in Merseyside England) is a Los Angeles-based guitarist, vocalist, and producer. He has worked with artists and bands such as Rod Stewart, Freak Of Nature, Ricky Phillips (Styx), Carmine Rojas (Bowie/Joe Bonamassa), Bozzio Levin and Stevens, Jeff Scott Soto (Yngwie Malmsteen), Steve Stevens (Billy Idol). Mike Garson (David Bowie) and many other international touring acts.

Recently, Marcus has been gaining recognition for recording and touring with Mike Tramp’s very well received "Songs Of White Lion Vol. I and soon to be released Vol. II," where he and Mike Tramp recreated a selection of iconic White Lion songs - this led to Marcus being featured in Guitar World magazine in July 2023.

Marcus produced Songs of White Lion Vol. II which is set to be released in August 2024.

Marcus's most recent solo work is an album called "The Traveler," a guitar and vocal-centric blend of classic rock, hard rock, and progressive elements.

The album features exceptionally layered guitars and great pop/rock structures and well executed melodies.

