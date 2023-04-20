Exclusive: RIVETSKULL Premieres “Mystified” Lyric Video

Releasing the re-imagined full-length Trail Of Souls: Samsara in July 2022, Seattle and Los Angeles-based heavy metal four-piece RivetSkull are sharing a new lyric video for the track “Mystified”. The song is about dealing with the fears of stepping out of your comfort zone and considering that sometimes it is easier to simply take solace by getting high and letting your mind wander to another place. A journey of finding your way out of the dark and into the light.

Watch and listen to "Mystified" via its lyric video premiere on BraveWords!

In addition to unveiling their new lyric video, RivetSkull recently launched a merch line called Zero Hate where proceeds from sales will be donated to a non-profit called Metal for Good, which uses the positive values of rock, metal, and other alternative subcultures to make a positive difference in communities. More information can be found at metalforgood.org.

The band comments on Zero Hate Merch.

"We like to make a difference and heavy metal has always been a refuge, RivetSkull is committed to working toward a world of #ZEROHATE. 100% of the profits from RivetSkull's ZERO HATE merch line will be donated to Metal for Good to help support programs that change lives through the collective power and support of the heavy metal community."

Rivetskull's latest full-length Trail Of Souls: Samsara is a complete re-recording of their self-published 2020 album Trail Of Souls. After self-recording and releasing the debut album during the global pandemic, the band revisited their songs with professional production to capture the massive sound that fans have come to expect from their live shows.

The band comments on re-recording and re-releasing the album:

"Our current sound is a petri dish of our combined experiences up until now: the things we’ve listened to, the things we’ve played… Trail Of Souls: Samsara is a re-recording of our self-recorded/ self-produced 2020 album Trail Of Souls. This time around, we recorded it organically, all together in one room at London Bridge Studio. A really good studio produces a really good sound: it’s either tuned that way professionally or it’s evolved that way through history. You work differently in that type of environment, it elevates the performance…It’s like if a doctor is doing surgery in their living room, they’re not going to perform as well.”

Trail Of Souls: Samsara has an epic, yet nostalgic feel. Lyrically, vocalist Chad McMurray writes from the heart about things people can relate to, nothing is contrived. RivetSkull isn’t trying to write a certain kind of song and they’re not trying to portray a certain image. They’re not trying to be a tough, brutal band. They’re just normal guys who like metal, much like it was in the 70s - 80s. “I don’t know, maybe we need to bring cod pieces back?” jokes McMurray.

Recorded at London Bridge Studio (Alice in Chains, Soundgarden, Queensrÿche) and produced by Matt Hyde (Slayer, Deftones, Seether), “Trail of Souls: Samsara” promises much more than a sonic retouch of the original. The reworked collection features newncover artwork and a previously unreleased recording of a cover of Aerosmith’s “King And Queens.”

RivetSkull keeps it classic and is recommended for fans of Judas Priest, Def Leppard, and Armored Saint.

Stream the album on digital platforms here.

(Photo: Niffer Calderwood)