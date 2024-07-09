Exclusive: SWAGGERMOUTH Premieres “Turnin’ On A Dime” Music Video

Las Vegas-based heavy rock outfit Swaggermouth will release their debut album Never Shut Up September 18 via Rock Avenue Records USA. The album features Chris Slade (AC/DC) on drums, who also co-wrote the album alongside the band’s frontman Jason Ebs (who’s previously toured as a vocalist and guitarist with Peter Criss) and frontwoman Janea Chadwick Ebs (Joe Cocker). Pre-save Never Shut Up here.

BraveWords is premiering the music video for new track “Turnin’ On A Dime”. The single is out tomorrow, June 10. Pre-save “Turnin’ On A Dime” here.

Jason Ebs on the track: “The premise of ‘Turnin' On A Dime’ has a dark twist to it, with a warning to watch your back and protect those that you care about, as life is full of people trying to get what they want at your expense. We understand that we as people are looking to get ahead in life, but it shouldn't be at the cost of others. ‘Not at my expense’ is one of my favorite quotes and is a mantra by which we live. Our belief is that if you're lucky enough to have a tribe of trustworthy people around you, then we all need to watch each other's backs in life. To me, that's what a band is all about -- it's an extended musical family of people creating & watching out for each other as we tour through life. I learned this early on in my career while singing for Peter Criss on the 'Bad Boys Tours'. When we'd get ready for the road, he'd say ‘Ok boys, we're going to battle so we need to all look out for each other.’ So, that's what we did, and the philosophy stuck.”

On the video’s concept Jason shares: “In the video, there is a Death-masked Man that symbolizes a dark force that lurks among our tribe, shaking hands while secretly brandishing a dagger. This entity represents those who smile upon you while preparing to stab you in the back to get what they desire. There's a scene where Janea has my back, saving me from the creature who administers poison, representing what we do for the people that we care about on a daily basis. I think that we can all relate to somebody from our inner circle turning against us at some point in our lives. With friends like that, who needs enemies? Mean people suck...”

Swaggermouth will perform at Sturgis Rally 2024 on August 7 and August 8 at Kickstands in Sturgis, SD. Entry is FREE!

