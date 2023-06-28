Exclusive: U.K.’s THE CARTOGRAPHER Premieres “Red Tape” Video

Ahead of the release of their latest EP The Cold Black and their appearance at UK Tech-Fest, Derby based deathcore mob The Cartographer have unveiled a new video for their latest single “Red Tape”, premiering exclusively on BraveWords!

Speaking about the new video, the band stated:

“For those for have heard our last EP, Mind Atla", there was a song titled ‘Overcome’. This song is a continuation, but from another person’s standpoint. The crux of it is about leaving and moving past a toxic relationship in which you felt like your dreams and aspirations were being ripped from you.”

“Red Tape” is the follow on from their last single, “Misery Systems”, which came out on April 27, 2023. The Cold Black EP is set for release on June 30, 2023.

Speaking about the EP, the band stated "The Cold Black EP is a screenshot of modern-day problems within an almost dystopian world, grappling with a rise in mental health issues within society. The core themes are self-hate, depression, and the breakdown of trust, both on a national and personal scale, and the damage that can and has caused."

Formed in 2013, The Cartographer are dedicated to channelling their combined passion & love for music into a spine shattering embodiment of modern deathcore. The band represents various emotions that derive from personal life experiences, and the band have made it their mission to remind every listener that they’re not alone in their battles.

The band have graced many stages, from performing at the prestigious UK Tech-Fest & Macmillian Fest, to supporting bands like Loathe, Skies In Motion, & King 810. With a plethora of experience behind them and an array of spine shaking songs under their belt, the band are set to appear at the 2023 edition of UK Tech-Fest before embarking on a co-headline tour with Glass Grave in November 2023. The Cold Black EP is only a taste of what is yet to come from The Cartographer.