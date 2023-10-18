EXHORDER Announce Video Shoot In Newport, Kentucky - "Free Show! Come Rowdy!"

New Orleans thrash icons, Exhorder, have checked in with the following call to arms for their fans:

"Lunatics wanted!! We are filming a video for our first single on our upcoming new album! Come to Southgate House Revival on November 7th in Newport, Kentucky. We’ll even buy you a drink! Free show, come rowdy!"

Aortha, featuring members of the international metal scene including Exhorder frontman Kyle Thomas, released the new album, Monolit, on September 1. A music video for the single, "Last Of Our Kind", can be viewed below.

The album was mixed by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street.

Tracklisting:

"Symposium"

"Those That Should Not Exist"

"Last Of Our Kind"

"Forging The Locus"

"Keep The Dream"

"Maximus Metallus"

"Divine Future"

"When All Around You Is Madness"

"Timeless Soul Cure"

"She"

"Last Of Our Kind" video:

Aortha lineup:

Kyle Thomas - vocals (Exhorder)

Diego Valdez - vocals (Dream Child)

Denis "Snake" Belanger - vocals (Voivod)

Alessia Scolletti - vocals (Temperance, Era)

Netta Laurenne - vocals (Smackbound)

Christian Älvestam - vocals (Scar Symmetry)

Predrag Glogovac - lead & rhythm guitar (Monolit)

Igor Paspalj - lead guitar

Jacob Umansky - bass (Intervals)

Hannes Grossmann - drums (Triptykon, Alkaloid)