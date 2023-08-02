EXHUMED - Two Unreleased Live Shows From The 90s Available This Month

Death By Digital is thrilled to team up with gore masters, Exhumed, to release two live shows from the 90s. Vomit From The Vault : Vol. 1 features a rare set of early gore-drenched tunes from an early appearance on January 20, 1995. Vomit From The Vault: Vol 2 is a ripping set from the Gore Metal tour, when they played Stalag 13 on May 2, 1999 in Philly.

A few words from Exhumed’s Matt Harvey: "We, along with our bud Doug at Death By Digital, have - ahem - exhumed some deep cuts and old wounds from our vaults. These nasty, crude and extremely raw live tracks showcase a band finding their feet and beginning to gash their way into their own - as not only a live band, but as songwriters and players. You'll hear everything developing in real time here, from the songs themselves, to the performance, to the stage banter. These platters of splatter are a warts-and-then-some document of Exhumed clawing its way toward whatever semblance of "legitimacy" we've achieved through the years. We invite you to delve into this aural odyssey of sonic sickness with us and we promise you - your eardrums will never be the same!"

When lined up, both album covers show a cascade of gore, which is designed by ex-Exhumed bassist Matt Slime.

Both volumes are previously unreleased. They are available through Deathbydigital.com on August 11, and each is limited to 500 copies (400 black/100 Blood Red).