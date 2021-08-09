EXISTENTIA To Release New EP Fulminate In September

Death metal trio Existentia will release their upcoming EP, Fulminate, on September 17th. The outfit combines old school song structures with modern technical abilities to produce a unique and refreshing listening experience. Teaming up with Grammy nominated producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland of Atrium to produce their debut EP, Existentia have no intention of holding back.

Existentia not only seek to explore the hidden depths with their composition, but to push extreme tonalities to the edge with radical experimentation. Demonstrating such an immense display of musical manipulation in their debut release, it’s clear Existentia are striving to make an impact.

Listen to the title track, "Fulminate", now: