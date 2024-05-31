EXODUS - British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria Album Out Now; Full Audio Stream + "Piranha" Visualizer

Thrash metal masters, Exodus have released their live album, British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria. A full album stream can be found below.

35 years of being locked away in the band's vault, the album now sees the light of day. The energy and heaviness that Exodus radiate on these live recordings give every metal fan a reason to add it to their personal collection. A MUST for every metalhead!

To commemorate this massive release, the band have released a great visualizer video for their new live single, "Piranha" (Live At The Astoria).

Gary Holt comments on the live album: "I, as well as all the band, former members and current, are super excited for the release of the new(old!) live record, British Disaster: The Battle of '89 (Live At The Astoria)! When we first discovered these long hidden master reels, we were intrigued. When we listened, we were crushed! Can’t wait for everyone else to hear this record! A band on fire."

Recorded on the 8th of March in 1989 at The Astoria in London, fans witnessed a night that went down in history and became legendary among Exodus and thrash metal fans worldwide. The band had just released their third studio album Fabulous Disaster and started five month run to promote the album which brought the Americans also to Europe for a month of live shows. During this European run Exodus decided to record the show in London, but never released it. This recording remained unheard of in the Exodus vaults. Until now!

Be prepared for a much more aggressive and rawer sound than on the studio albums. British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria is the ultimate live album presenting the sheer energy of what made Exodus famous and notorious for during the 80s and what made them a legendary thrash metal band. A best of setlist compiled from the band's first three classic albums. The live album, mixed and mastered by Zeuss and the artwork done by Mark DeVito, will be available as CD, 2LP vinyl and digital.

British Disaster: The Battle Of '89 - Live At The Astoria can be ordered here

Tracklisting:

"The Last Act Of Defiance"

"Fabulous Disaster"

"Til Death Do Us Part"

"Corruption"

"The Toxic Waltz"

"A Lesson In Violence"

"Chemi-Kill"

"Piranha"

"Like Father Like Son"

"Deliver Us To Evil"

"Parasite"

"And Then There Were None"

"Verbal Razors"

"Brain Dead"

"Strike Of The Beast"

Album stream:

"Fabulous Disaster" visualizer:

Lineup:

Steve 'Zetro' Souza - vocals

Gary Holt – guitars

Rick Hunolt – guitars

Rob McKillop – bass

Tom Hunting – drums