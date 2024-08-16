EXTINCTION A.D. Release "Burnt Sienna" Single And Music Video; To The Detested Album Out Now

Extinction A.D., New York's relentless purveyors of ferocious hardcore tinged thrash metal, have released their new album, To The Detested, via Unique Leader Records.

Unwavering in its brutality and pulling no punches from a lyrical perspective, the band's fourth studio album sees them continue to expand and evolve their sound and embrace new influences. This evolution is most apparent on today's focus track, "Burnt Sienna", crafted in homage to frontman, Rick Jimenez' Puerto Rican heritage, incorporating elements of Bomba and hearing Rick sing in Spanish for the first time on an Extinction A.D. track. Rick's vulnerable experiences that shaped the song and the band's journey to creating the song have been captured in a mini-documentary, that will premiere on Monday, August 19.

Speaking on "Burnt Sienna", Rick Jimenez shares "This entire song was a crazy journey from start to finish. From conception of incorporating Bomba into our typical metal style, to singing in Spanish, to diving into the "personal turmoil turned pride in exploration” of my Puerto Rican heritage and my upbringing in an unwelcoming environment, to putting together the exposition video doc of the creation of the song, to choosing this as a single. It’s a lot of personal exposition and being raw about my own individual experiences and evolution as I grow older in this world while simultaneously coming to terms with some things and discovering others."

Speaking on the release of the album today, Jimenez continues "This album took on a life of its own very quickly and is by far the freshest one of our career. There was no second guessing or laboring over anything, it was pure unbridled energy from the first note of the first song we wrote to the final sound we recorded. We’ve never pulled any punches musically or lyrically but this is a whole new level of intensity, vitriol and honesty. It is not for the thin-skinned or the weak hearted. This record is in fact our declaration to the detested."

To The Detested tracklisting:

"Desperate Grasp"

"Escape From New York"

"Epidemic Of Mutation"

"Apocalypse Rising"

"Impervious (Unrepentant)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy

"Fill The Void"

"Burnt Sienna"

"Shepherding Swine"

"Behind The Veil Of Sanctity"

"The Cure Or The Cause"

"Impervious (Unrepentant)" video:

Extinction A.D. is not for the faint of heart and the intensity of these New Yorkers has yet to be tempered. The bands signature level of ferocity has reached new levels on their fourth album To The Detested, which follows their EP Ruthless Intent from earlier this year.

So many different worlds shaped this band; from writers like Alan Moore and George Orwell; lyricists like Wreak Havoc and Chuck D; to directors like Tarantino and John Carpenter. But musically, Extinction A.D. hook up a tube of early 90s era of metal into their veins. Not just bands like Pantera and Machine Head, but the often overlooked 90s offerings from Testament, Sepultura and Slayer.

Thrashing just as hard as their predecessors, the band also break their surroundings down and deliver some heavy as hell riotous mosh; hitting that all-important sweet spot mixture of 80s thrash, 90s extreme metal and New York hardcore, all encompassed into one.

Never afraid to speak their minds amidst a divisive world, Extinction A.D. bring a decisive power to match their frenetic energy. The endgame is not just rebellion but revolution.