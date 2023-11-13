EYE AM Feat. CROWBAR, TYPE O NEGATIVE, DOWN Members Interviewed Together In New Orleans; Video

During a trip to New Orleans, Raquel Figlo of Raquel Figlo Public Relations invited Concrete Spew (hosted by Joe Klamka) to interview Eye Am. The interview was conducted at the Seither’s Seafood restaurant in front of contest winner Nina Himes, the Corpse Paint Records team, friends and the wives of the band members.

The detailed interview covers the band's sound, new music, and working together this time around when they reconvened in New Orleans at the OCD Recording Studio for 10 days. This was the groups’ second time coming together since their gathering at OCD Recording Studio in New Orleans to record their debut single, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun".

Watch below:

Eye Am is made up of Crowbar vocalist and guitarist Kirk Windstein, guitarist/vocalist Kenny Hickey, drummer/vocalist Johnny Kelly of Type O Negative/Silvertomb, and former Crowbar bassist Todd Strange (who also played alongside Kirk in Down). Showcasing a unique combo of low-and-slow metal with bolstering vocals, the group utilizes the unique strengths of its members, along with a heavy emphasis on spontaneity and intuition. The group traveled to New Orleans to celebrate the release of their new single, and gave a special fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience to be part of the trip in a giveaway following up to the release.

Following the success of their first release, the band will release “Cryptomnesia” on November 24 along with a music video.

With a soft, acoustic intro jolting into heavy-hitting guitar riffs and face-melting vocals, “Cryptomnesia'' feels like a total slap in the face in the best possible way. Tuning into the group’s heavy influence of intuition and spontaneity, the song centers around the mantra, “And into your arms, I commend my life. And after your death, I take back what’s mine.” It is a perfect embodiment of what makes Eye Am truly spectacular - their ability to combine familiar tones with new, innovative ways to express their love of rock and roll and metal – and create something spectacular only within a matter of days.

“Prepare for a heavy, dark, and cold slap of some serious Heaven and Hell, Sabbath-inspired wrecking ball of a song.” - Joe Klamka, host of Concrete Spew

"Cryptomnesia" will be available on November 24, exclusively through Corpse Paint Records.