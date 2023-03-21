FALL OF EARTH Share Uplifting Single “Block Out The Sun”

Fall Of Earth is a Canadian hybrid metal band that incorporates elements of metalcore, death, thrash, groove, nu, and progressive combined into a sound all their own. They try to create an equilibrium between the sonic and poetic attributes within their music. They have their second album From The Ashes waiting in the wings, to be released this spring. The first single off this upcoming album is “Block Out The Sun”, an ode to seasonal depression and Covid 19.

The band explains:

“Sick and isolated, vocalist Alex Rye did what he does best in a sour mood - writing music. It started off sad, but slowly his core belief took over, and soon it transformed into an uplifting reminder that when you’re down you can always lean on others to rise up and shine together. It is both the shortest and most accessible track off this record. It captures a positive uplifting mood, while still having some grit and intensity mixed in. The lyrics and vocal melody were written first, so all the instruments were written to emulate the message of the song, and deliver a similar emotion.”

For Fall Of Earth, sometimes the music comes first and other times the lyrics will come first, but they execute the same emotions between both sides. They want the listener to be able to imagine the lyrics without even hearing them as if the music is elaborating on the same concept.

This new offering is less experimental than its predecessor and fans will notice that the band is solidifying into a signature sound. They have transitioned from songs with cool sections, into compositions with intent and purpose. Their music is creative and unpredictable and recommended for fans of Trivium, Gojira, and Coheed and Cambria.

From The Ashes is due out on April 21; preorder/pre-save here.

Tracklisting:

“Medusa”

“The Dead And Soon To Be”

“Block Out The Sun”

“Path To Self Destruction

“Crossroads”

“From The Ashes”

“Shores Of War”

“Purgatory”

“Into The Woods”

“Block Out The Sun” lyric video:

Fall Of Earth live:

April

8 – Edmonton, AB – Starlite Room

August

6 – Drumheller, AB – Loud As Hell Festival