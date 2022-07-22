FAME ON FIRE Share "Welcome To The Chaos" Music Video

With their sophomore album, Welcome To The Chaos, now available worldwide via Hopeless Records, Florida rockers Fame On Fire are celebrating the release by unveiling their next official single and music video from the album.

The title track, “Welcome To The Chaos”, features Ice Nine Kills vocalist Spencer Charnas on the song and is sure to become a new fan favorite. The video for the song, produced by longtime collaborators Roman Films along with Manuel Soto, creates an exciting visual carnival for the senses that showcases the creativity of the band comprised of Bryan Kuznitz (vocals), Blake Saul (guitarist), Paul Spirou (bass), and Alex Roman (drums).

Welcome To The Chaos is available to order and save here.

Tracklisting:

“Intro”

“Welcome To The Chaos” feat. Ice Nine Kills’ Spencer Charnas

“Ketamine”

“Cut Throat”

“Emo Shit” feat. Kody Lavigne

“Lost In Doubt”

“Robbery”

“Signs”

“Plastic Heart”

“Rotting Away”

“Back Then”

“Jaded”

“Dead Or Alive”

"Ketamine":

“Cut Throat” video:

“Plastic Heart” acoustic video:

(Photo - Arthur Lucena / Gold Rabbit Media)