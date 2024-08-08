FANS OF THE DARK To Release Video Album In October; "Let’s Go Rent A Video" Music Video Posted

Fans Of The Dark announce the release of their new studio album, Video, out October 11 via Frontiers Music Srl. The band has also dropped the first single and accompanying video for the track “Let’s Go Rent A Video”, available today.

Drummer Freddie Allen explains the concept of the album and of the first single: “The album Video and in particular the song 'Let's Go Rent A Video' is about growing up in the 80's and 90's and how great it was to have access to a local video store. The whole idea about going there as a group or alone and deciding on what you were going to watch. It was something you could spend a whole night on, a pastime, something to occupy your thoughts for quite a while. These days we are struggling with our attention spans for just a few seconds. The video era was the opposite of that, everything took time”.

“In a way, listening to the album as a whole is also about that. It takes you on a journey through a lost era, but it is an era which you can rediscover and relive through great music and films. This album is our way of saluting that great era. The sound is a bit pinker and fluffier than the last two albums, which we hope might be to the liking of all you AOR lovers out there. This one's for you”, continues Freddie.

Video is the third chapter of Swedish act Fans Of The Dark, an exciting new band formed in 2020 by Freddie Allen, drummer and main songwriter, and lead vocalist Alex Falk, when they reconnected a few years after high school, with a vision to create a band which would mix the melodies and the approach of classic and melodic rock.

Their debut album Fans of the Dark, released in 2021, attracted the attention of Frontiers Records and led to the band signing a multi-album deal. Their second album Suburbia was released in 2022, and it was followed by the band’s first live show at Frontiers Rock Fest in Stockholm the same year. By then, they were permanently joined by guitarist Oscar Bromvall and bass player Rickard Gramfors.

After releasing an EP of four cover songs, the band went into writing mode once more, and the result is Video, the band’s third album, one of the most exciting things you'll hear emerging from the fruitful melodic rock in Sweden, showcasing a tight, inventive musical approach with outstanding vocals.

Video tracklisting:

"Meet Me On The Corner"

"Let's Go Rent A Video"

"The Neon Phantom"

"Christine"

"The Wall"

"Find Your Love"

"In The Bay Of Blood"

"Tomorrow Is Another Day"

"The Dagger Of Tunis"

"Savage Streets"

Lineup:

Alex Falk - Vocals

Oscar Bromvall - Guitar

Rickard Gramfors - Bass

Freddie Allen - Drums

(Photo - Andreas Hillerborg)