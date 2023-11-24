FARGO's First Four Albums To Be Re-Released In February

Fargo were one of Germany’s most important rock acts of the early 1980s, the Hanover-based band achieving true cult status on the strength of four studio releases between 1979 and 1982, and tours alongside AC/DC, Mothers Finest and The Small Faces, among others. Following an extended hiatus, Fargo returned in 2016, bringing out two highly acclaimed studio albums and touring Germany and Switzerland several times.

February 23 will see the re-release of their four early classics - Wishing Well (1979), No Limit (1980), Frontpage Lover (1981) and F (1982) - via Steamhammer/SPV. The Early Years (1979-1982) will be available as a premium 4CD box set including photos and liner notes, as well as all albums as vinyl discs with printed inner sleeves. All four albums have been remastered, their debut Wishing Well also having been remixed.

The band was founded in spring 1973 by Peter ‘Fargo-Pedda’ Knorn, soon to be joined by singer/guitarist Peter Ladwig. The group quickly garnered a loyal fan base and signed a recording contract with music industry giant EMI only a few years later. In the meantime, guitarist Matthias Jabs had also joined the fold, but later proceeded to team up with the Scorpions in 1978, with whom he continues to enjoy global fame. Fargo went on to garner international acclaim in their own right and released four sensational studio albums courtesy of the EMI Group.

The band toured Europe repeatedly, played live alongside international top acts and delivered brilliant TV performances (e.g. on German TV channel ZDF’s “Rock Pop” music programme). Due to their sensational stage act (Knorn’s legendary headfirst somersault being a regular part of the show), even Europe’s most popular teen magazine, BRAVO, dedicated two full pages to the Fargo bassist in January 1981.

After a period of upheaval, the hard rock band Victory emerged from what had been left of Fargo in 1984 and continued its predecessor’s successful career. As Victory’s bassist, Knorn expertly navigated the pitfalls of the international rock circus with his new group. Fargo had initially been put on ice, but returned into the limelight in 2016 and have been an integral part of the rock music scene ever since.

The CD Box and the LPs will be released on February 23 via Steamhammer/SPV and they can be pre-ordered here.