FATES WARNING - Author JEFF WAGNER To Release New Book, Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning

Author Jeff Wagner is set to release his new book, Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning.

Says Jeff: "Here's what I've been working on for the past couple years (or three?). The book cover was based on an idea of my own, executed and made reality by Scott Hoffman and Patrick Crawford.

"'Destination Onward' is based on many hours of exclusive and recent interviews conducted with all members of Fates Warning past and present. I also interviewed various friends, roadies, family, peer musicians and record label folk. It's a fun, serious, nerdy, and occasionally hilarious look at one of the greatest metal bands of all time.

"Writing 'Destination Onward' was a total labor of love. Fates Warning's music has captivated and nourished me since 1985. I know some of you share this devotion.

"More info forthcoming in the weeks and months to come!"

Pre-orders for Destination Onward: The Story Of Fates Warning will not be available until mid-autumn 2021. There will be an eBook version to follow sometime in 2022.

Stay tuned for updates.