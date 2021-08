FATES WARNING - Limited Edition Awaken The Guardian 35th Anniversary Clear Cassette & T-Shirt Bundle Available For Pre-Order

Iron Grip Records are offering a 35th Anniversary Special Edition (Clear) Cassette & T-Shirt Bundle of Fates Warning's 1986 album, Awaken The Guardian.

Classic album remastered for cassette. This clear cassette version and exclusive t-shirt is limited to only 100 copies, shipping out on or around September 6, 2021.

Also available are Awaken The Guardian - 35th Anniversary Special Edition (Blue) Cassette (100 copies), and Awaken The Guardian - 35th Anniversary Special Edition (Purple) Cassette (100 copies).

All are available to pre-order here.