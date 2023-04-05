FEAR FACTORY Announce Mechanize & Re-Industrialized Reissues, Release Lyric Video For "New Messiah"

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have solidified their importance and have become champions of the metal community. Today, the band is proud to announce that Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as reissues on June 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the reissues, the band releases a remixed and remastered version of their sleeper hit, "New Messiah". Watch the lyric video for the single for the first time ever. Stream the single "New Messiah" here. Watch the lyric video for "New Messiah" below.

Re-Industrialized will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- 2 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Silver

* Clear w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order/pre-save Re-Industrialized, here.

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"The Industrialist"

"Recharger"

"New Messiah"

"God Eater"

"Depraved Mind Murder"

"Virus Of Faith"

"Difference Engine"

"Disassemble"

"Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed"

"Enhanced Reality"

"Human Augmentation"

"Fade Away" (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

"Noise In The Machine" (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

"Landfill"

"Saturation"

"Passing Complexion"

"New Messiah" lyric video:

Mechanize will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Smoke

* Beer w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order/pre-save Mechanize here.

Mechanize will feature the album as well as three bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Mechanize"

"Industrial Discipline"

"Fear Campaign"

"Powershifter"

"Christpoitation"

"Oxidizer"

"Controlled Demolition"

"Designing The Enemy"

"Metallic Division"

"Final Exit"

"Martyr" (Re-recorded version)

"Crash Test" (Re-recorded version)

"Sangre De Ninos" (Re-recorded version)

Fear Factory tour dates:

April

5 - St Louis, MO - Del Mar Hall #

6 - Indy, IN - The Vogue #

7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues #

8 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis #

9 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theater #

11 - Denver, CO - The Summit #

13 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues#

14 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues #

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theater (Sold Out) #

# Featuring special guest Twiztid

Other live dates:

May

5 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go