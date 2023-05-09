FEAR FACTORY Launch Official Vizualizer For "Depraved Mind Murder"

Industrial metal pioneers, Fear Factory, have solidified their importance and have become champions of the metal community. The band recently announced that Re-Industrialized and Mechanize will be available as reissues on June 23 via Nuclear Blast Records.

In celebration of the reissues, the band releases a remixed and remastered version of "Depraved Mind Murder". Watch the visualizer for the single below, and stream the single "New Messiah" here.

Re-Industrialized will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- 2 CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Silver

* Clear w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order/pre-save Re-Industrialized, here.

The Re-Industrialized reissue features a brand new remix (with live drums), by Greg Reely (Demanufacture, Obsolete, Mechanize), new artwork, and 6 bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"The Industrialist"

"Recharger"

"New Messiah"

"God Eater"

"Depraved Mind Murder"

"Virus Of Faith"

"Difference Engine"

"Disassemble"

"Religion Is Flawed Because Man Is Flawed"

"Enhanced Reality"

"Human Augmentation"

"Fade Away" (Recharger Remix by Rhys Fulber and Dino Cazares)

"Noise In The Machine" (Difference Engine Remix by Blush Response)

"Landfill"

"Saturation"

"Passing Complexion"

"Depraved Mind Murder" visualizer:

"New Messiah" lyric video:

Mechanize will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewelcase

- 2 LP

* Smoke

* Beer w/ Black Splatter (Limited to 750)

Pre-order/pre-save Mechanize here.

Mechanize will feature the album as well as three bonus tracks.

Tracklisting:

"Mechanize"

"Industrial Discipline"

"Fear Campaign"

"Powershifter"

"Christpoitation"

"Oxidizer"

"Controlled Demolition"

"Designing The Enemy"

"Metallic Division"

"Final Exit"

"Martyr" (Re-recorded version)

"Crash Test" (Re-recorded version)

"Sangre De Ninos" (Re-recorded version)