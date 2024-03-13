FEAR FACTORY Looking For A Bassist Who Can "Walk A Straight Line After A Bottle Of Tequila"
March 13, 2024, 36 minutes ago
American metallers, Fear Factory have announced that they are "looking for a pro bassist to fill in for Tony Campos whenever he’s on tour with Static X."
Must Haves:
1) Plays With A Pick (no fingers)
2) Touring Experience
3) Up to date Passport
4) No criminal record
5) No hard drugs
6) Not an alcoholic but must be able to walk a straight line after a bottle of tequila (cause Tony can do it)
7) Plays well with others
8) 5 string bass
9) In-ear monitors required for click track.
10) USA residence preferred
11) Post a video performing Fuel Injected Suicide Machine
12) Ego is not your Amigo
*Serious Inquiries Only*
Fear Factory are currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand with Machine Head. Remaining dates below:
March
14 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum
15 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum
16 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
17 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre
21 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation
Find Fear Factory's complete tour itinerary here.