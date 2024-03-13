FEAR FACTORY Looking For A Bassist Who Can "Walk A Straight Line After A Bottle Of Tequila"

American metallers, Fear Factory have announced that they are "looking for a pro bassist to fill in for Tony Campos whenever he’s on tour with Static X."

Must Haves:

1) Plays With A Pick (no fingers)

2) Touring Experience

3) Up to date Passport

4) No criminal record

5) No hard drugs

6) Not an alcoholic but must be able to walk a straight line after a bottle of tequila (cause Tony can do it)

7) Plays well with others

8) 5 string bass

9) In-ear monitors required for click track.

10) USA residence preferred

11) Post a video performing Fuel Injected Suicide Machine

12) Ego is not your Amigo

*Serious Inquiries Only*



Fear Factory are currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand with Machine Head. Remaining dates below:

March

14 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

15 - Melbourne, Australia - Forum

16 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

17 - Sydney, Australia - Enmore Theatre

21 - Auckland, New Zealand - Powerstation

Find Fear Factory's complete tour itinerary here.