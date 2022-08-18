FEAR FACTORY - "Some Things You Just Can't Rush"

Earlier today, August 18th, guitarist Dino Cazares posted the following statement on Fear Factory's official Facebook page:

"SOME THINGS YOU JUST CAN’T RUSH !

People make it seem like right after our vocalist quit in 2020 that FF immediately found a replacement, THAT IS NOT THE CASE !!!

It took over a year to find someone, and then when we did find that someone you have to work together to make sure your styles and ideas are compatible or that we just simply get along etc.. There’s a lot that goes into this.

FF is not going to just pick anyone without going through a trial period. It wouldn’t be good to find out a year from now to realize you don’t get along or that it’s just not working out.

It’s not smart to rush things and prematurely release new music cause in order for this to work it has to be done right.

It’s like you falling in love too fast, six months later you both get married, then you move in together and realize you made a mistake by rushing into the relationship that ends in a divorce.

SOME THINGS YOU JUST CAN’T RUSH"

Fan comments are numerous and wide-ranging. A couple of note-worthy ones, along with Dino's repsonse, read as follows:

'The band will never be the same since Burton left. Yes it can carry on but it will have lost that magic that once was.'

Dino Cazares: "With all due respect to Burton but he lost the magic live long ago, he just couldn’t carry a clean note anymore. On record it’s been studio magic and I think that’s what you're going to miss. The vocal studio magic is like a girl using filters on her face for her Instagram photos."

'What you're saying makes perfect sense... I just think that from the fans' perspective, they've known that you've settled on a new F.F. singer almost a year ago, and I think they might be anxious, wondering why you haven't announced the person yet, that's all.'

Dino Cazares: "Because I want people to judge him by what they hear and not what they read. If i said his name the internet trolls would attacked him before anyone heard him sing a note. That’s why we are going to release a song and his name simultaneous."

'Do we have a tentative time frame as to when you think we will get to hear that brand new track?'

Dino Cazares: "Well we have no record company right now so hopefully we’ll get a offer."

Fear Factory is:

Dino Cazares - guitar

Tony Campos - bass

Mike Heller - drums